Kamal Haasan vs. Thalapathy Vijay: Tamil Nadu Elections Heat Up with Star Power

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan was declared as one of the DMK candidates who will be part of the party's Rajya Sabha cadre, announces CM Stalin. Stalin decided this in accordance with the previous agreement, which will aid Kamal Haasan in his election campaign.

There was a seat-sharing agreement that took place between DMK and Kamal's Makkal Needhi Maiam party, owing to which this decision was taken to include Kamal in one of the four Rajya Sabha seats available for the DMK. With this decision, Kamal Haasan can be considered an official DMK man, and he will also campaign heavily later this year and early next year in the lead-up to the elections.

It has been quite a while since Tamil Nadu politics have been openly dominated by film stars, and now the time has come again for the same. With Thalapathy Vijay actively participating to make his party a grand success in their debut elections, TVK (Thamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam) will have a tough fight in DMK. With DMK and Kamal Haasan teaming up, Vijay has already received an invitation from AIADMK to team up for the upcoming elections.

It remains to be seen if Vijay will accept the decision to collaborate and work. This election is expected to feature a significant amount of actor glamour, with both Vijay and Kamal Haasan engaging in heated exchanges during election rallies. Vijay has already made disparaging remarks about the DMK party in his initial speeches, and this slander may persist in each subsequent speech leading up to the general assembly elections.

Even Kamal Haasan will contribute to intensifying the general elections in the state, and the banter between the two prominent actors will be a major highlight of the Tamil Nadu general elections this time around.