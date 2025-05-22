Dragon Actress in Legal Trouble; Charges Rs.35 Lakhs for Night Parties?

Recent South Indian movie sensation Kayadu Lohar has found a major breakthrough with Pradeep Ranganatha's blockbuster movie Dragon. Even though she has been acting in movies over the past few years, Kayadu got her big break only in Dragon, and now she has become one of the leading actresses in both Tamil and Telugu cinema.

Kayadu's acting skills in Dragon left everyone impressed, and since the movie's release, the youth have declared her their official crush. With a handful of movies under her belt, Kayadu is poised to elevate her career with this breakthrough. However, the actress has encountered difficulties, as numerous reports suggest that the Enforcement Directorate is investigating her.

According to various reports, the ongoing investigation into the TASMAC scam has revealed a direct connection to the actress. Individuals from a fraudulent company allegedly paid Kayadu Rs. 35 lakhs. They expected the actress to attend their nightly parties. Kayadu's name surfaced during one of the raids conducted by the ED.

Social media has been ablaze with the news, prompting fans to engage in lively discussions about the true events. There is no official confirmation from the actress or her team over this news, and it remains to be seen if Kayadu Lohar releases a statement on this whole saga anytime soon.