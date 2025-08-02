Coolie Trailer: Rajinikanth's Don Flashback Erupts Fans; Rs.1000 Crores Incoming?

The highly anticipated trailer of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie starring Superstar Rajinikanth is finally here, and the director's intention to downplay and give audiences more of what they want from their beloved "Thalaivar" only in the theaters is clearly visible.

Rajinikanth is titled "Deva," and he is in search of his friend, who either gets killed or kidnapped by the antagonist gang involving Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, and Aamir Khan. According to the trailer, this is what the plot of Coolie looks like. Like in Thalapathi, where Rajini could be seen doing everything for his friend, Coolie also falls on similar lines.

Rajinikanth's Coolie Trailer: Lokesh Kanagaraj Hits It Out of the Park

Even Rajini's name in the film is Deva, which is Mammotty's name in Mani Ratnam's Thalapathy. Friendship seems to be the core emotional theme that Lokesh decided to explore in Coolie, and the trailer has plenty that reflects the same. Lokesh Kanagaraj's movies are not high on lengthy dialogues, and Coolie also didn't have too many lines.

Kanagaraj may have aimed to explore the unexplored humorous side of Rajini's persona, and his efforts were evident in the final scene of the trailer. But there is one aspect from the entire trailer that fans couldn't stop raving about.

During the pre-release interviews, Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed that he chose to narrate Rajinikanth's flashback in Coolie in an entirely different way, and he showed a glimpse of what he had imagined for the same. This one shot from the entire trailer is already breaking the internet, and fans can't keep quiet about it. Let's take a look at some of the reactions to the flashback shot from Coolie.

The transition to the flashback has Lokesh Kanagaraj's mark all over it. As Rajni moves his beedi from right to left, Kanagaraj shows a glimpse of Deva's glorious past, and the iconic hairstyle that made Rajinikanth the superstar that he is now is also visible.

And Now It's Finally Confirmed Kollywoods First 1000cr 💥🔥🔥🔥

Flashback Portion In #Coolie 💥🔥🔥🔥#CoolieTrailer pic.twitter.com/JOO7L5rtER — Thalaivar North Fan Club (@Thalaiva_NFC) August 2, 2025

This time, it's not just action and swag RAJINIKANTH'S ACTING is set to blow everyone away."#CoolieTrailer #Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/YqwSKRKPDS — CineCorn.Com (@cinecorndotcom) August 2, 2025

I still couldn't come out of the trailer of #Coolie . After long time, a trailer can impress me so much is this one. My expectation is now skyrocketing. I dont know thats a good or bad 🔥🔥😍😍😍🤞🤞 @sunpictures @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial pic.twitter.com/0SESeScb37 — Karthik (@meet_tk) August 2, 2025

#Rajinikanth - This man eats AURA for breakfast, lunch and dinner 💥 Screen Presence 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/NmrNpIrnZC — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) August 2, 2025

Poyindhi anukunna time ki vachindhi ee shot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pj2LBM4Y33 — వేటగాడు (@rao_4005) August 2, 2025

It's safe to say that Lokesh Kanagaraj decided to show Rajinikanth in a completely unique way, and it will be intriguing to see if de-aging comes into play in the narrative at all. Nelson Dilipkumar successfully tried it with Jailer, and August 14th will determine whether Lokesh Kanagaraj also succeeds.