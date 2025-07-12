Coolie Song Monica: Pooja Hegde's Stunning Moves Set the Internet on Fire

Ever since Anirudh's song from Coolie Monica dropped on Youtube, social media has been set ablaze with fans raving about the vocals, the lyrics, and more than all of that, it's Pooja Hegde's charming presence that has been ruling the hearts of fans all over South India.

Soubin Shahir has also been dancing to this special song featuring Pooja. The actress has been trying to get it right with Tamil cinema, and she did a phenomenal job in Retro. Even in Monica's song, Pooja managed to get the lyrics right, and the lip sync was perfect.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's idea behind this song would be fascinating to watch, as Pooja Hegde is clearly standing out from the rest of the setup with her dazzling red skirt. There are also rumors about Nagarjuna making an appearance in this song, and it remains to be seen if that will end up being the truth or not.

Right from swooning over Pooja Hegde's energetic dance moves to calling her the human version of the highly famous red dress (woman dancing) emoji, fans can't get enough of the actress' charming screen presence, and if the song manages to emerge as this big a sensation with its lyrical video, imagine the feels if the song originally appears in the movie.

Coolie is poised to captivate theaters starting on August 14th.