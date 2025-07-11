Coolie Song Monica: Pooja Hegde is Dazzling But This Malayalam Actor Stole the Show

There have been a lot of expectations about Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie. It has an ensemble cast and is touted to be that one Tamil film that can touch the Rs.1000 crore worldwide milestone at the box office. There is extraordinary hype for the movie, and it has done record pre-release business for a Tamil film in recent times.

The more the hype, the higher the scrutiny, and every single piece of promotional content coming from Coolie will face intense examination from audiences. Anirudh released the Chikitu vibe a few weeks ago, and even though it didn't become a rage, the song did just enough to keep the hype going. Now, the music composer has come up with the second song from the film, titled "Monica."

Pooja Hegde will be seen in a special appearance in this song, and the recently released number is foot-tapping, energetic, and will stay with fans till the film's release. The lyrics also pay a mini tribute to Rajinikanth, thanks to Vishnu Edavan's brilliance, and he also makes sure to use the word "Pooja" in the lyrics. All this work in favor of the song, but overall, Monica might take time to sync with the audiences owing to the fact that the same lyrics look a bit foreign.

Fans' reaction to the rap portion remains uncertain. Besides Pooja Hegde, Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir seems to be a standout, as his energetic steps not only come as a surprise, but fans are clearly in love with his dance moves. Soubin clearly seems to be in the zone, and his act in Coolie could easily be remembered for a long time to come.