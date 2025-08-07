Coolie Rajinikanth Travels Economy Class with Daughter Aishwaryaa - A Humble Superstar!

Superstar Rajinikanth has once again proven why he remains a beloved figure in the film industry. Recently, he was spotted flying economy class with his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, and what seemed like an ordinary flight turned into an unforgettable experience for his fellow passengers. As he boarded the flight, Rajinikanth was greeted by fans and admirers, who couldn't resist the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the iconic actor.

A Fan's Request

As Rajinikanth made his way to his seat, a fan from the back of the plane shouted out, "Thalaiva...face pakanum!" (Thalaiva, I want to see your face!). Without hesitation, Rajinikanth stood up and greeted everyone around him, flashing his signature smile. The cabin erupted into cheers and applause, with passengers taking photos and selfies with the actor.

A Humble Superstar

The incident showcases Rajinikanth's humility and dedication to his fans. Despite being a superstar, he takes the time to interact with his admirers and make their day special. This incident has gone viral on social media, with fans praising the actor's down-to-earth nature.

Coolie: A Gripping Tale of Revenge and Redemption

Rajinikanth's upcoming film, Coolie, promises to be an action-packed thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film tells the story of Deva, a former daily wage worker with a mysterious past who emerges from the shadows to help a friend in need. With a star-studded ensemble cast, including Nagarjuna Akkineni as the antagonist and Upendra Rao in a pivotal role, Coolie is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of the year.

A Star-Studded Cast

The film boasts an impressive cast, with Aamir Khan making a surprise appearance in a cameo role. Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Reba Monica John, and Charles are also part of the ensemble cast. Pooja Hegde adds to the glamour quotient with a special dance number titled Monica, which is sure to be a highlight of the film.

The Soundtrack

The soundtrack, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has already created a buzz online. With the complete album now available on all major streaming platforms, fans can't get enough of the catchy tunes. The film's pre-release event, Coolie Unleashed, was a grand success, and the anticipation for the film's release on August 14, 2025, is building up.

Box Office Battle

Coolie will face stiff competition from War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, directed by Ayan Mukerji. But with Rajinikanth's massive fan following and the film's promising storyline, Coolie is all set to be a blockbuster hit.

Jailer 2: The Next Chapter

Rajinikanth's journey doesn't stop there. The actor will soon return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, the sequel to Nelson Dilipkumar's 2023 blockbuster Jailer. With Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar expected to reprise their roles, and Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna rumored to make a special appearance, Jailer 2 promises to be an action-packed thrill ride.

As Rajinikanth continues to redefine superstardom with his humility and dedication to his craft, fans can't wait to see what the future holds for this iconic actor. From his fan moments in economy class to his upcoming blockbuster films, Rajinikanth remains a true people's icon.

