Coolie Movie FDFS Ticket for Rs.4500? Rajni Mania Crosses Limits in Chennai

Coolie movie tickets across the world are selling like hotcakes, and with just two days to go for the release of the movie, it's safe to say that Coolie will surely break Day 1 box office records, and if the word of mouth is extremely positive, then the sky is the limit for the Lokesh Kanagaraj movie.

Every time a Rajini film is scheduled for release, theaters experience a surge in demand, with people willing to go to great lengths to secure a ticket. In the past, theaters have often embezzled large sums of money from audiences during Rajinikanth's movie release.

Reports indicate a similar incident in Chennai, where the first-day, first-show tickets for Coolie are allegedly selling for as much as Rs.4,500. Black market scalpers are exploiting this situation by selling the movie tickets at exorbitant prices.

The overwhelming demand for Coolie tickets has led to rampant black marketing. Multiple fan clubs and single-screen cinemas have allegedly violated Tamil Nadu government regulations by increasing the ticket prices.

Not just in Chennai, but even in Pollachi, a ticket seller was caught on camera selling Coolie tickets for Rs.400. Despite the government's decision not to raise Coolie ticket prices, a Rajinikanth fan revealed that he attempted to purchase tickets from multiple single screens in Chennai but was unsuccessful. According to him, tickets are priced between Rs. 600 and Rs. 1000, and he also revealed that he cannot book online because they were sold out the moment they were released.