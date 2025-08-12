Coolie Release Day Declared Holiday by Singapore Firm as Rajinikanth Fans Celebrate

It's a well-known fact that Rajinikanth enjoys massive stardom in Singapore, owing to the size of the Tamil community that's present. Every Rajini movie has traditionally opened to rave responses, and Tamil fans in Singapore have consistently demonstrated their love for the Superstar.

Now, in yet another example of "Rajni mania," a Singapore company offers paid leave to Tamil workers present in the company on August 14th. Not just that, all of them will also be given $30 for Food and Beverages.

The company describes the initiative as part of employee welfare and stress management. Ever since this was posted on social media, it has gone viral, and the majority of the responses have come from India, with Rajinikanth fans heaping praises on the firm for their heartfelt move.

Coolie is all set to break records at the box office when it releases on August 14. Positive word of mouth is all it needs to create history.