Coolie Box Office: 2nd Biggest Opening In Hindi Among Tamil Movies

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and featuring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and other prominent Indian film actors, is scheduled to release in Indian theaters on August 14, 2025. The film's advance reservations across the country are indicative of the euphoric buzz surrounding it. Internationally, the film is poised to achieve an all-time Kollywood record of USD 8 million on its opening day. Additionally, it is anticipated that the harvest in southern states will be nearly unprecedented.

Coolie's primary objective is to dominate the Hindi market. In general, Tamil films have not performed well in the Hindi market, with a few exceptions. Rajinikanth is the sole actor to have successfully penetrated the Hindi market with his Tamil films. The actor's own 2.0 is the highest-opening Kollywood movie dubbed in Hindi. It is succeeded by Kabali, which is also his own.

Based on the advance reservations in Hindi for Coolie, it is reasonable to assume that the opening will be approximately Rs 6 crore. This would result in the second-largest Kollywood opening in Hindi, which would be an exceptional outcome for a film that is competing with a Bollywood behemoth such as War 2 and a holdover release as robust as Mahavatar Narsimha. Additionally, Coolie is not a film that was specifically created with Hindi film audiences in mind, as is 2.0. Consequently, this is an additional critical factor to take into account.

The worldwide inauguration of Coolie is anticipated to be between Rs 135 and Rs 150 crore. The film presents a challenge to Leo to become the highest-opening Kollywood film globally. This could have been a done deal in the event of a non-clash. However, the conflict may prevent it from realizing its full potential. Nevertheless, Coolie is a highly secure investment for all parties involved, as the global extended weekend collections alone will be approaching Rs 400 crore in gross.

