Actor Srikanth Taken into Custody by Chennai Police

Tamil actor Srikanth, who started off in the industry as Sriram and acted in several Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada films, has been taken to the hospital by the Nungambakkam police in Chennai to find out if he had consumed any narcotic substances.

Reportedly, this action follows the police arresting Prasadh, who is involved in a drug-peddling racket, and taking Srikanth into custody based on the information he provided.

In the investigation, Prasadh had revealed to the police that he had allegedly supplied drugs to Srikanth. As a result of this information, the police authorities have initiated the protocol, and the investigation is currently ongoing.

Based on the test results, the police might take appropriate action. Sources reveal that this is part of a larger crackdown on drug-related activities within the Tamil Nadu entertainment industry. Many may find this news surprising, given that actor Srikanth (Sriram) has consistently maintained a clean image since entering the industry.