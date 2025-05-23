Ace Movie Twitter Review: Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu Surprise Fans with Their Comedy in Heist Thriller

Vijay Sethupathi is showcasing his unique script choices, and the success of Maharaja has raised box-office expectations for the actor. When he announced that he is doing a fun thriller in Ace, people were initially stunned as they were expecting the actor to come up with yet another serious movie.

But Vijay Sethupathi has always been an actor who keeps changing genres and testing himself in interesting scripts. In all honesty, Ace's trailer didn't generate much buzz in audiences to go and catch this film on the big screen, no matter what, but the team was confident that the movie would reach its audiences after release.

Looks like their confidence had paid off, as early reviews for Ace are promising. Especially Yogi Babu's and Vijay Sethupathi's comedy is being lauded by one and all, and many even claim that their comic timing on-screen is what saved the film in the first place. As more shows started to screen Ace, the same seems to be the opinion of the majority of the audiences.

Looks like director Arumuga Kumar saved the best for the big screen, and as a result, theaters are getting packed with more audiences thronging to watch this heist thriller. Let's take a look at some of the reactions to the film.

#Ace Movie Review#VijaySethupathi keeps Ace in the game, but the thrills arrive late. Stylish setup, slow start, but a payoff worth waiting for.#SFRating: 2.75/5 https://t.co/RqqX4YUxaB — Studio Flicks (@StudioFlicks) May 23, 2025

#ACE Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu carried the movie entirely. It was funny and intelligent about how an unknown lands in Malaysia and pulls off a chaotic heist by misleading police and loan sharks. It has good chances to get a sequel.Rukmini was cute and so was their love story — Procrastinator (@BagaCoolAipoyam) May 23, 2025

All in all, looks like Vijay Sethupathi scored a silent hit with Ace, and it remains to be seen how well the movie works at the Tamil box-office, as well as in Telugu.