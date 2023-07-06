KJo wishes Ranveer on birthday with candid pics from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' sets

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) On actor Ranveer Singh's 38th birthday on Thursday, filmmaker Karan Johar wished the actor in a unique style by sharing some candid pictures from the sets of their upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

The pictures on Instagram feature glimpses from inside the shooting of the two posing together on the sets.

There's also a picture of Alia Bhatt clicking the duo.

Karan Johar captioned the images: "It’s ROCKY day!!!! Happiest birthday to this magnanimous force of nature...thank you for giving all your heart to our kahaani…Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Lots of love to you always (read heart emojis) Ranveer Singh."

The film brings Ranveer and Alia together after the 2019 film 'Gully Boy'.

It is directed by Karan and also stars veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to release on July 28.

