Kiran Rao reflects on the power of cinema during the Shanghai International Film Festival

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Adding another feature to her cap, filmmaker Kiran Rao has been roped in as one of the jury members of the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF).

Attending the grand opening ceremony of the film festival, the director made her presence felt in a gorgeous Payal Khandwala red saree, which she paired with a white blouse, huge earrings, and a massive silver bracelet.

Sharing her experience of being a part of the jury, Kiran said, “It’s wonderful to be here in Shanghai, among filmmakers and talent from China and across the globe. I look forward to watching the selection of films in the International Competition section along with my fellow jurors, a lot of whom I admire deeply. As a filmmaker and storyteller, it's a joy to join a jury that values bold and original voices."

Kiran further reflected on the power of movies with the following words, "This for me is a timely reminder of how powerful global cinema can be in building bridges and connecting us through stories."

The jury of the Shanghai International Film Festival is headed by celebrated Italian filmmaker and Oscar-winner Giuseppe Tornatore, known for his work in the film "Cinema Paradiso". Along with Giuseppe and Kiran, the jury panel further includes Argentine director Iván Fund, Chinese actor-director Huang Bo, filmmaker Yang Lina, actress Yong Mei, and Greek producer Thanassis Karathanos.

The 27th edition of the Shanghai International Film Festival is taking place from June 13 to June 22, in Shanghai, China.

During the festival, more than 400 films from over 71 countries will be showcased in an attempt to boast emerging talents and established auteurs from across the globe.

In the meantime, Kiran’s latest directorial venture "Laapataa Ladies" also received massive critical acclaim for its unique storytelling and heartfelt portrayal.

Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in crucial roles, "Laapataa Ladies" was released in the cinema halls on 1 March 2024.

