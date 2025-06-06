King McTominay wanted to prove Man Utd wrong: Andrew Robertson

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) Scotland captain Andrew Robertson has hailed national teammate Scott McTominay’s decision to move to Napoli and claimed the midfielder ‘wanted to prove Manchester United wrong’ after not getting a consistent spot in their squad during his time at the club.

Robertson claimed McTominay has become ‘A King’ in the city of Naples after leading them to the Serie A title in which he was named the League’s ‘Most Valuable Player.’

“I think he went over there with a point to prove. I think he wanted to prove Man United wrong and prove people in the Premier League wrong. He has gone over there and done that pretty successfully. That’s credit to him, credit to his attitude and his determination to be the best version of himself. Now he is a king over there.

“At Man United he probably lacked getting that run of games consistently, he was in and out and things like that. He probably didn’t get the respect he deserves. Then he goes over there, puts in a magnificent season and fair play to him to end it with the league title.

“Even before he was at Napoli, his standards for Scotland were unbelievable. He’s getting better and better, he has taken it to a whole new level,” Robertson told The Guardian.

McTominay, the defensive midfielder who was with Manchester United since the age of five, left his boyhood club for Napoli in a move reported to be worth 27.5 million Pounds.

The Scotland international rose through the ranks to become one of United's most capped players from the academy, appearing 255 times for the first team, after being handed his debut by Jose Mourinho, against Arsenal in 2017 but was not considered a regular starter and many a times found himself getting criticism from the United faithful.

The 28-year-old scored 12 goals in Serie A including the opening goal in the 2-0 win over in the final game of the season against Cagliari which sealed the championship.

