KGMU doctors remove four kg fibroid from UP woman's uterus

Lucknow, July 4 (IANS) Doctors at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) have successfully removed a massive four-kg fibroid tumour from the uterus of a 30-year-old woman.

For two years, the patient had been suffering from heavy bleeding and abdominal pain with no relief from medications.

Fibroids are benign muscle growths in the uterus and while they are common, fibroids of this size are rare.

Dr Sujata Deo, who led the surgery along with Prof Vandana Solanki mentioned that they had never operated a fibroid of this size at KGMU earlier.

The patient, a resident of Dewa, Barabanki, had started her menstrual cycle at age 14 and had been married for three years. Despite trying, she was unable to conceive and had no other health issues. She had visited various hospitals with no respite. She eventually reached KGMU where doctors discovered a large mass in her abdomen, comparable to a full-term pregnancy (36 weeks).

The doctors performed a myomectomy, a procedure to remove the fibroid while preserving the uterus. This operation allows the woman to maintain her fertility.

The fibroid, embedded in the uterine wall, measured 30x25x25 cm and weighed 4 kg. “We decided to perform a myomectomy as in this procedure, only the fibroid is removed while leaving the uterus intact. It took about four hours to remove the tumour,” said Dr Sujata Deo.

