'Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath' poster" Sooraj Pancholi looks fierce as Veer Hamirji Gohil

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) The makers of 'Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath' have unveiled the film's first motion poster. The producer of the upcoming period drama, Kanu Chauhan released the first motion poster featuring lead actor Sooraj Pancholi.

He will be stepping into the role of Veer Hamirji Gohil, an unsung warrior in this high-octane action film. Although his face remains unseen, the powerful poster features his hands bound in chains while he firmly grips a trishul in one hand and a damru in the other. We can also see the majestic Somnath Temple in the background.

Sharing the post, the makers penned on Instagram, "Get ready to experience a tale of courage and sacrifice by the unsung warriors of #Somnath! In the auspicious month of #MahaKumbh, watch the teaser of #KesariVeer on 13th Feb. Har Har Mahadev! Produced by: Chauhan Studios...Worldwide release by: Panorama Studios...#KesariVeer - A film that brings History to life."

Made under the direction of Prince Dhiman, "Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath" tells the story of brave warriors who fought and sacrificed their lives to protect the famous Somnath temple in Gujarat during the 14th century AD.

With Sooraj Pancholi in a never-seen-before avatar, the project also stars Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Akanksha Sharma in pivotal roles.

Vivek Oberoi has been roped in as the antagonist, the chief soldier of the Tughlaq dynasty who leads the charge to plunder the temple and enforce religious conversions. Additionally, Suniel Shetty's character will be seen standing alongside Veer Hamirji Gohil in the fight to safeguard the Somnath temple.

If the reports are to be believed, Sooraj Pancholi was injured on the sets of the movie during a crucial action sequence. The action director reportedly wanted him to do a stunt where he had to jump over a pyrotechnics explosion. The timing of the explosion was slightly off, and the pyrotechnics exploded under him.

Produced by Chauhan Studios, "Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath" is slated to release in the theatres on March 14, 2025

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.