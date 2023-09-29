Kerala HC employee shoots dead elder brother, surrenders

Kochi, Sep 29 (IANS) A Kerala High Court employee killed his elder brother over a trivial matter here and turned himself in to police.

According to police, the incident took place late on Thursday night when an argument between two brothers over parking of a two-wheeler snowballed into a major fight. In the heat of the moment, the accused took out his air gun and shot at his elder brother who died instantly.

The two lived with their aged father near here. On Thursday morning, after a fight over the same issue, Paulson (48) - the elder brother - damaged his Thomas's two-wheeler.

Thomas, a clerk at the Kerala High Court, filed a police complaint on the incident.

Things took an ugly turn late in the night and the two again indulged in a fight ending in Paulson killing Thomas.

After the incident, Thomas went to the police station and admitted to the crime, saying he did in a fit of rage.

As per the locals, the two brothers behaved peculiarly. While Paulson was always found talking to himself, Thomas was an introvert.

