Kerala govt greenlights work on building two new townships at landslide-hit Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 1 (IANS) The Kerala government on Wednesday cleared the rehabilitation programme that involves building two new townships for those who lost their homes and livelihood on account of the Wayanad landslide disaster that hit four villages in July last year.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said following the High Court also clearing the taking over of two estates -- Harrison Malayalam Estate of 65.41 acres in Nedumbala, Meppadi grama panchayat and Elston Estate of 78.73 acres in Kalpetta -- the state government will go forward with the township projects.

The July landslide that hit the state was the worst-ever witnessed by Kerala as four villages were washed away leaving 231 dead, while 47 people continue to be missing.

A whopping 145 homes were fully destroyed and 170 homes was partially destroyed, while 240 homes have been declared uninhabitable and 183 homes were washed away.

Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan made a presentation of the two proposed townships.

“At the Kalpetta township every family accommodated will get 5 cents and a 1000 sq feet home, besides there will be public amenities also. Construction will be under sustainable practices and since this area is in Seismic Zone 3 all constructions will be in RCC model. There will be commercial spaces also here. While at the other township in Meppadi panchayat, every family will get 10 cents and a 1000 sq feet house,” said Muraleedharan.

CM Vijayan made it clear that work would commence at the earliest.

“What we envisage is not just a house but a total package. The final list of beneficiaries will be out latest by January 25. The people who have been asked to move out from where they lived till now can continue to own the place and plans will be worked out to see if some collective farming programme can be launched.

“Moreover the new homes that they will be given will also be in their names, but re-sale will not be allowed,” said Vijayan.

“Earlier in the day, we had a meeting with 38 sponsors or their representatives who have come to build homes. The proceeds from the sponsorships will be deposited in a dedicated bank account. A web portal will be available for the sponsors to see the progress of the townships coming up. A special officer will be appointed for overseeing the implementation,” added CM Vijayan.

He further stated that the exact number of homes to be constructed would be known later as the topography has to be assessed.

“Within three weeks the time schedule will be put out on the work plan in the townships and a special officer will be appointed to see the project implementation. The chief secretary will head one committee and another one will be headed by the Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition and others,” said CM Vijayan.

