Kerala Court asks police to register case against top youth CPI(M) leader Jake C.Thomas

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 5 (IANS) A local court in Kerala's Thrissur district has directed police to register a case against top youth CPI(M) leader Jake C. Thomas over a political speech lashed out at Asianet News and its employees.

This comes five months after repeated complaints to Chalakudy Police in Thrissur district to register a case went unheeded.

Thomas, while participating in his party state secretariat M.V.Govindan’s state wide rally on March 6, lashed out at Asianet News and its employees in the district.

Based on this, the Asianet News officials approached the Chalakudy Police station to register a case, but they failed to do so.

It was after this, the leading media organisation in the state approached the Chalakudy First Class Magistrate Court and filed a complaint on this issue against the police.

Upon hearing the petition, the court directed the local police to register a case and start a probe into this.

The now 32-year-old Thomas, presently a top youth leader hailing from Puthupally, has by now contested unsuccessfully two times ( 2016 and 21) against two time former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy from the Puthupally Assembly constituency.

This new development comes at a time when Thomas’s name is being sounded to contest from Puthupally following the passing away of sitting legislator Chandy, last month.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.