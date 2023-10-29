Kerala blasts: Who foster violence must be dealt with iron hand, says Kharge

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday condemned the blasts in Kerala and said hate, divisiveness and terror has zero space in a civilised society and those who foster violence must be dealt with an iron hand.

"We strongly condemn the bomb blast attack at a Convention Centre in Ernakulam, Kerala," he wrote on X.

"Hate, divisiveness and terror has zero space in a civilised society. Those who foster violence must be dealt with an iron hand. We stand together with the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured," the Congress leader said.

One person was killed while other 40 were injured in the multiple bomb blasts in Kerala's Kalamassery Convention Centre on Sunday.

Among the injured, the condition of seven persons is said to be critical.

Kerala DGP Sheik Darvesh Saheb ruled out the initial reports of the explosion taking place due to an electric short circuit and confirmed that the explosion was a bomb blast.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.