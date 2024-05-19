Kejriwal's PS visited CM residence again, may tamper with evidence, Delhi Police to court in remand plea

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The Delhi Police told a court here that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar, who allegedly assaulted and misbehaved with AAP MP Swati Maliwal, had gone to the CM's residence again and chances of him tampering with the evidence cannot be ruled out.

In its plea for custody, it said that this is not the first criminal case against Bibhav Kumar, and he was found involved in a criminal case registered with Noida Police in 2007, where he assaulted a public servant.

The IO (investigative officer) as well as the Additional Public Prosecutor submitted to a Tis Hazari court that the case is a case of a grave nature, more particularly when an MP, who happens to be a woman, has been assaulted brutally.

In his order, Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal said that the non-finding of the video footage and formatting of the mobile phone by the accused "speaks in volumes", adding that there were sufficient grounds to arrest him without notice.

The court noted the DVR containing the incident has not been provided and a JE rank officer provided blank video footage of the relevant time.

Further, the police said that police remand custody of Bibhav Kumar is needed so he could be taken to Mumbai to ascertain the facts regarding the formatting of the mobile phone and collection of the deleted data.

Sending the accused to police custody for 5 days, the court ordered the IO to get the accused medically examined every 24 hours and not subject him to any torture. Further, it permitted Bibhav Kumar to meet his advocates and wife Priyambada for half an hour daily during the above period of police custody.

