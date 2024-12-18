Kejriwal did not fulfill promise of giving Rs 2,100 to every Delhi women: State Congress chief

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) Ahead of the Assembly elections in Delhi early next year, the State Congress President Devender Yadav on Tuesday criticised former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal for announcing last week that every registered woman in Delhi will receive a monthly payment of Rs 1,000, which after elections get over will rise to a payment of Rs 2,100.

Yadav also targeted Kejriwal further for not fulfilling AAP's poll promise of sending Rs 1,000 to women in their bank accounts in Punjab, which was announced three years ago.

Speaking about the AAP's pre-poll promise of attracting women voters ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, Kejriwal said: "To avail of this benefit, women will need to register, and once registered, the amount will be directly transferred to their bank accounts."

Regarding preparations for the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in Delhi, Devender Yadav said, "We have announced 21 candidates. A meeting was called on Tuesday regarding the same. In this meeting, it was agreed to create a war and control room to contest the elections fairly and transparently. It will be used to solve any problem related to elections. Also, discussions were held with all the candidates about contesting the upcoming Assembly elections."

He added, "In the announcement of party candidates, all sections of society have been taken care of. Women and youth have been fielded by the party. By next week, another candidate list will be released by the party, which will comprise the names of a large number of people."

Asked by the 'Aam Aadmi Party chief Kejriwal discussing the freebie of giving Rs 2,100 to women, the State Congress Chief said, "They (AAP) is talking about giving Rs 1,000, but they are filling the form for Rs 2,100. This is the same party which had talked about giving Rs 1,000 to women in Punjab three years ago. The women there are waiting for Kejriwal to send Rs 1,000 into their bank accounts. In such a situation, no one knows when Arvind Kejriwal will backtrack on his words."

Regarding the sharing of the stage by Samajwadi Party National President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal, the Congress leader said, "The Congress party is fighting the Delhi elections alone and we are fully prepared for it. What direction the party takes from time to time, will be clear soon."

