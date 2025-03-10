‘Kehna Hai Kuch Mujhko’ in 2004 was just like ‘Anupamaa’ today, says producer Nivedita Basu

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Producer Nivedita Basu, who worked with Balaji Telefilms, reveals that they also attempted progressive storytelling way ahead of its time with a show titled “Kehna Hai Kuch Mujhko” in 2004 which was just like Rupali Ganguly-starrer “Anupamaa” today.

“We made Kehna Hai Kuch Mujhko in 2004 with Pallavi Joshi—a story about a woman facing a mid-life crisis and rediscovering her identity,” Basu, who joined Balaji Telefilms in 2000.

She added: “It was just like Anupamaa today. But back then, the audience wasn’t ready for it which is why it didn’t gain the same recognition as Anupamaa did later. With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, we struck a deep emotional chord", she shared.

She added that Ekta Kapoor and she used to go walking to Siddhivinayak twice a week, and “all the aunties, elderly women would come and praise her, Young ladies would come and touch her feet.”

“It was so overwhelming for her, but that was the feedback full of love. Since there was no social media back then, this was their way of expressing love and admiration,” said Nivedita.

Talking about Balaji Telefilms’s early struggles, she recalls how Ekta Kapoor fought hard to build her empire.

“Ekta’s father, Jeetendra Ji, had initially helped her with funding, but she faced drastic failure. When he gave her another chance, she made sure she wouldn’t fail. That’s when she started creating successful content, working with an unending passion.”

She also reflected on how storytelling continues to evolve.

“Back then, the reality of people’s lives was so harsh that they found solutions through our shows. Even today, for a show to succeed, people must relate to it. I believe learning never stops. The day I feel I’m not learning anymore, I know it’s time to try something else.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.