Kashish Chaudhary becomes first Hindu woman Assistant Commissioner of Balochistan

Quetta, May 14 (IANS) Pakistan's Kashish Chaudhary has created history by becoming the first Hindu woman appointed as an Assistant Commissioner of Balochistan.

Her remarkable achievement after successfully passing the highly competitive Balochistan Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination at a notably young age is celebrated as a powerful symbol of inclusion, diversity, and meritocracy in the province.

She belongs to a remote town of Noshki in the district of Chagai in Balochistan.

Recognising her accomplishment, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti met Kashish along with her father, Girdhari Lal.

During the meeting matters of women's representation, minority community empowerment, and the overall development of Balochistan were discussed, local media reported.

CM lauded her achievement and called her "a symbol of pride for not just Balochistan, but the entire nation."

"Kashish has proven that the daughters of Balochistan are second to none. Her success sends a strong message that talent and perseverance can emerge from even the most remote corners of our province," he said.

In her remarks, Chaudhary emphasised her desire to advocate for youth, women, and marginalised communities as she expressed her commitment in serving the people of Balochistan.

"I'm grateful to the Government of Balochistan for placing its trust in a young woman from a minority background. My journey is just beginning, and I intend to be a strong voice for those who are often unheard. I aim to become the voice of youth, women, and minority communities," she stated.

"Where you come from doesn't define how far you can go. It's your dedication and commitment that matter," she said, calling on young girls across remote areas of Pakistan to pursue their dreams without any fear or hesitation.

Despite the persistent problem of young Hindu girls being abducted and converted by Muslims, the Hindu community, with continuous struggle, tries to counter such menaces.

Hindus make up the largest minority community in Pakistan. Official estimates indicate that 7.5 million Hindus are living in the country. However, the community claims that the number exceeds 9 million.

Atrocities in Balochistan, however, affect both Hindus and Muslims equally. Numerous Baloch activists have accused the Pakistan government of implementing a "hard-state" approach in Balochistan, characterised by widespread enforced disappearances, custodial torture, and extrajudicial killings.

Activists highlight that the ongoing campaign of fear and repression tries to silence dissent and punish families seeking justice.

As the federal government continues with its brutality on the people in Balochistan, people from the province living across the world are currently fighting for their independence from Pakistan.

