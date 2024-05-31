Karnataka sex scandal: Prajwal Revanna produced before court, SIT counsel seeks 15 days custody

Bengaluru, May 31 (IANS) Sex video scandal prime accused and JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna, who was arrested on his return to the country early on Friday, was produced before a court here with the SIT demanding his 15 days custody.

After arguments and counter-arguments, the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate reserved its order.

Special Public Prosecutor Ashok Nayak, seeking 15 days custody, argued that Prajwal Revanna is facing rape charges and can be dubbed a sadist, having videographed his own acts. He had made WhatsApp calls and demanded the victims strip, he added.

Nayak noted that there are more than 100 victims in the case, and the JD-S leader, the grandson of JD-S supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, had obtained an injunction order against the media a few months ago. After the videos went viral, he fled to a foreign location, he submitted.

The SPP said that following the videos going viral, the victims are facing a crisis, with their husbands viewing them with suspicion. Prajwal Revanna's mobile phone has a face lock, and he left the country to avoid arrest, he argued. The episode has become global news and Prajwal Revanna returned to India only to avoid arrest abroad. This case could result in imprisonment for life, Nayak added.

He also contended that the complainant in the case is a labourer, while the accused is wealthy and powerful. "He is not a common man, he enacts the law," the SPP said.

Counsel for Prajwal Revanna argued that the rape charge was not made in the initial complaint, there is no video record of the complainant, and it is a four-year-old case.

He said the rape charge was added following the victim's statement in court under CrPC's Section 161, while there was no mention of a rape charge between April 28 and May 2.

Counsel also argued that the prosecution has used particular words to project the case as they want it, and the case, initially bailable, has been made non-bailable. A sexual harassment case has been turned into a rape case, he claimed, noting that a woman officer should have recorded the victim's statement, and it should have been recorded on video. However, a ready-made complaint was filed, he submitted.

"I don’t know why the SIT needs 15 days of custody. One day is enough, as Prajwal is ready to cooperate with the investigation," counsel said.

Prajwal Revanna had undergone a medical test at Bowring Hospital before being presented before the court.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.