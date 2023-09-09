Karen Gillian reveals what she finds fascinating about her ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ role

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Actress Karen Gillian, who plays the leading character Sam in the action film ‘Gundpowder Milkshake’, said that the way her character can use all sorts of different weapons is what she found most exciting.

Talking about her character in the film, Karen said: “Sam is so cool. First, she is incredible at fighting and can handle all the different types of combat and use all sorts of different weapons that I’ve personally never heard of or seen before. Tackling that is always really exciting.”

She added: “But the character has also got such depth: she’s a woman who is completely lost. In her mind she was abandoned by her mother when she was a child and she’s suffering from the sense of loss and lack of self-worth because she felt there wasn’t enough to keep her mother around, so she has abandonment issues."

The action-thriller film is directed by Israeli filmmaker Navot Papushado. The film also features Lena Headey, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Carla Gugino. Three generations of women fight back against those who could take everything from them.

It tells the tale of Sam, a highly trained assassin from a mysterious organisation called The Firm. She faces the consequences of a high-risk job going wrong. With these jarring prospects, she must reunite with her mother to save an innocent 8-year-old’s life.

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ is all set to release digitally on Lionsgate Play on September 22.

