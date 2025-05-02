Karan Vohra shares how a family member was bullied and body-shamed

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Television actor Karan Vohra, who is currently seen in the show “Meri Bhavya Life,” shared a deeply personal story, revealing how body-shaming has impacted someone close to him.

Recalling the experience of a cousin who was often targeted for his weight, Karan shared that the family member faced frequent bullying and harsh comments, which left deep emotional scars. The actor also stressed the need to bring stories like these to light. For him, the issue goes beyond just awareness—it's about acknowledging the damage and promoting kindness and empathy.

Vohra stated, “I can relate to the story of Meri Bhavya Life as one of my cousins was on the heavier side. He used to get bullied and body shammed by being called "Mota" and what not. Such negative remarks hurt mentally, and that damage stays for a long time. That’s why I feel this story is very important.”

Karan Vohra plays the role of Rishank Jaiswal in Sunjoy Wadhwa Sphereorigins’ show "Meri Bhavya Life." He shared that he loved the name of the show since the very beginning. “The name really connects with the story. It’s about a girl named Bhavya and how her life evolves, all the ups and downs she faces, her personal struggles, relationships, and everything happening around her. That’s why I truly love this title.”

The ‘Zindagi Ki Mehek’ actor also noted that the show reflects the realities of the current generation and highlights the challenges individuals commonly encounter in today’s world. He mentioned, “Times have changed a lot. Earlier, people used to feel underconfident about how they looked, especially if they were a little chubby. But now people are becoming confident in their own skin, in their body shape, and not just women, even men.”

“This show is going to inspire so many girls and boys who will relate to Bhavya's journey, how she becomes confident, how she gives back to people who body shame her, and how she grows through all the challenges. I play a character who makes fun of her, passes remarks on her looks, and yet she answers back with full confidence. It shows that times have changed now; looks are not everything,” Karan added.

