Karan Johar reflects on fond memories, reopens "yaadon ka dabba"

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS): The 2013 coming-of-age romantic comedy "Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani" has created a special place for itself amidst young movie buffs. The cinephiles will get a chance to witness the magic yet again on big screens as the movie has been re-released in theatres this Friday.

Reminding everyone of the same, Karan Johar used his official Instagram handle to pen a nostalgic post that read, "It’s time to relive this yaadon ka mithai ka dabba! #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani in select cinemas near you - book your tickets now!"

KJo's latest Insta post also included a collage of some special moments from the film, capturing its essence of "Pyaar, Sapna, Deewanapan, Dosti".

Originally "Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani" performed extremely well at the ticket counters, and now the reports suggest that 25000 tickets have already been sold in advance for the re-release.

Recently, Kalki Koechlin channeled her inner Aditi and dropped a video re-creating the iconic scene from the movie where she emails her wedding invite video to her best friend Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor). However, this time Kalki Koechlin uses this opportunity to ask netizens to be a part of their reunion on the silver screens, "Insert Bunny widening his eyes here!" #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani re-releasing tomorrow at your nearest select theatres! Book your tickets now - link in bio!"

Made under the direction of Ayan Mukerji, "Yah Jawani Hai Deewani" starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Hiroo Yash Johar and Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Pritam has provided the tunes for the movie.

"Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani " shares the tale of four classmates, who end up going on a trekking trip together, changing the dynamics of their friendship forever.

The drama is also credited with some memorable songs such as 'Badtameez Dil', 'Balam Pichkari', 'Subhanallah', 'Kabira', 'Ilaahi', and 'Dilliwaali Girlfriend'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.