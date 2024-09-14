Kanika Mann, Helly Shah, Ankita Lokhande jet off to Tbilisi for upcoming project

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Television actors Kanika Mann, Helly Shah, Rohan Mehra, Chetna Pande, Riya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain are currently shooting for a project in Tbilisi, Georgia, and have shared some heartwarming glimpses from their travel.

Riya, who plays the lead role in the TV show 'Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare' shared a video on her Instagram Stories, in which we can see her twinning with Helly in a red outift. The video also features Karan, who is looking cute in a white tee-shirt, and brown trousers.

Rohan, who had participated in 'Bigg Boss 10' shared a video on his Instagram Stories, wherein a local can be seen playing a musical instrument on the streets of Tbilisi. He captioned it as: "Shoot mode on".

He also posted a group picture which featured Ankita in a grey dress, Vicky, Chetna, Helly and Riya sipping on coffee and juices.

It has a caption: "Squad Goals".

Rohan also posted pictures of Freedom Square, and bridge of peace.

Kanika also took to her Instagram account and shared a photo dump from her travel diary, giving glimpses of the beautiful landscape. The string of photos end with a snap which says, "Welcome to Tbilisi".

On the work front, Rohan has appeared in the TV shows 'Gumrah: End of Innocence', 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', and 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui'.

Kanika is best known for her lead role in 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega'. She last appeared in 'Chand Jalne Laga', alongside Vishal Aditya Singh.

Helly has featured in shows like 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', 'Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur', 'Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi', 'Devanshi', 'Sufiyana Pyaar Mera', and 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2'.

The lovebirds Ankita and Vicky had participated in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 17'. They are currently seen in 'Laughter Chefs-Unlimited Entertainment'. The show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, and Kashmera Shah. It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, and airs on Colors.

