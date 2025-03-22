Kangana Ranaut raises a pertinent question about how society looks at women

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Kangana Ranaut is known for speaking her mind. The 'Queen' actress revealed some lesser-known facts about the yesteryear diva Meena Kumari through her latest social media post.

Sharing an anecdote from Kamal Amrohi's classic drama "Pakeezah", Kangana shared that Meena Kumari herself designed the iconic dresses worn by her in the film. Sharing some glimpses of Meena Kumari's looks from the drama, Kangana penned on her Instagram stories,

"Who designed Meena Kumari's iconic costume in Pakeezah?"

She added, "The actress herself designed the iconic costumes."

Next, she wrote, "Her green outfit with pure gold embroidery is still remembered by her fans."

Kangana shared, "Her outfit reflected her deep understanding of the character."

She concluded by saying, "She personally curated her looks & sourced her jewellery."

Kangana further raised a very crucial point regarding how our society is accustomed to objectifying women, completely ignoring their intellect.

The "Emergency" actress shared, "Do we know this? Also, do we know that she was a great poet and a lyricist as well? A beautiful woman's genius is always undermined, so that she can be easily sexualised and never intellectualised."

Talking about her professional commitments, Kangana will next be a part of an untitled drama, opposite R Madhavan. Touted to be a thriller, the film has been helmed by AL Vijay.

This yet-to-be-titled project marks Kangana and R Madhavan's on-screen reunion after the 2015 blockbuster, "Tanu Weds Manu Returns". The team has already concluded the shoot for the movie.

Announced back in 2023, the pan-India project is expected to be released in both Hindi and Tamil. The drama will feature music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Further details about the storyline and title have been kept under wraps for now.

In addition to this, Kangana's lineup also includes the much-awaited sequel to her 2019 film "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", titled "The Legend of Didda".

Moreover, she also has the patriotic drama "Bharat Bhagya Vidhata" in her kitty.

Over and above this, Kangana will also star in Alaukik Desai's "Sita: The Incarnation".

