Kamya Panjabi says challenges faced by sex-workers drew her to 'Neerja.... Ek Nayi Pehchaan'

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) TV actress Kamya Panjabi, who is noted for her versatility has been receiving immense appreciation for her powerful portrayal of the character Didun in the series 'Neerja.... Ek Nayi Pehchaan'.

A powerful social drama with a compelling narrative, the show deals with the plight of sex-workers in red light areas, which was something that also drew the actress to the show.

'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan delves into the story of Protima, a sex worker who faces the many challenges of living in a red-light area while striving to provide her daughter Neerja with the best upbringing possible amid the many challenges she has to face.

Talking about the show, Kamya Panjabi said, "Joining the team of 'Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan' has been a privilege, as it presents a thought-provoking social drama. This show aims to shed light on the stigmas and prejudices faced by residents of red-light areas. The unique concept, combined with its ability to address significant societal issues, immediately captivated me."

Describing her character, she added, “Didun's character is powerful, strong, and empowered, and I am always excited to take on such roles. "Through this show and my portrayal, my goal is not only to bring a compelling story to life but also to raise awareness about pressing concerns that deserve our attention. I am thrilled and deeply grateful for the audience's love and appreciation for my character."

Praised for acting, as well as the diverse genres she has ventured into, her portrayal of Didun who is the ma'am of Sonagachi in the intriguing social drama has impressed audiences, as she was able to highlight both the complexity and nuances associated with Didun. In the current arc, the story focuses on Didun, who is determined to force Neerja into her mother's world once she comes of age. Neerja on the other hand, is finding the strength to free herself from the shackles of Sonagachi.

'Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan' airs on COLORS.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.