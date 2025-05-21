Kamal Nath seeks CM Yadav’s attention on Tribal land being usurped by land mafia in Chhindwara

Chhindwara, May 21 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Wednesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to seek his attention on the Tribal land being usurped by land mafia in Chhindwara and Pandhurna districts.

The former Chief Minister mentioned that the agricultural land of Tribals is being purchased and used for commercial purposes, adding that as the Tribals' land can't be purchased by others, registries of purchased land are being done in the Tribals' name, but these lands are being handed over to the land mafia.

"There is a strong nexus of land mafia involved in Tribal dominated districts of Chhindwara and Pandhurna districts. Agricultural lands of Tribals are being used for commercial purposes, which is a serious concern and violation of the use of Tribals' land," Kamal Nath.

Kamal Nath, who represented the Lok Sabha seat nine times, and at present is MLA from Chhindwara assembly seat, blamed the local administration (district and municipal authorities) for not taking any action against land mafias.

He added that people from Tribal communities, through their social and cultural organisations, have raised their concerns time and again; however, the local administration seemed to have turned a blind eye.

“Tribal land is being purchased on a large scale and being misused. Agreements of sale and purchase of lands are being done in the Tribal name, but the fact is that these agreements are not in the interest of Tribals. The government need to take immediate action on this serious issue," Kamal Nath’s letter further reads.

Highlighting the provisions of land use and various existing laws to protect the rights of Tribals, the former Chief Minister demanded that prompt action be taken by the government.

"I would seek your (Mohan Yadav) attention on this serious subject. I would also request to order an investigation and strict action against land mafias. Meanwhile, I would also urge that Tribals' lands illegally transferred to non-Tribals should be returned to them," the letter reads.

