Kalotina crossing point reopens in Bulgaria

Sofia, Oct 1 (IANS) Bulgaria officially inaugurated the reconstructed Kalotina border crossing with Serbia on Tuesday, significantly expanding its capacity.

The reconstruction increased the number of car lanes from 17 to 22, boosting the crossing point's capacity by about 30 per cent, according to a press release from the Interior Ministry. The upgraded facility now features seven entry lanes, seven exit lanes, and an additional eight lanes that can be reversed as needed.

"This enhancement will greatly reduce waiting times for border checks and prevent long queues of cars," the ministry stated.

The ministry also highlighted Bulgaria's strategic geographical role in facilitating trade between Asia and Europe, with five trans-European corridors crossing the country.

In 2023 alone, 4.5 million trucks passed through Bulgaria's 15 busiest border crossings, with a five-year average growth of 67 percent or around 13.4 per cent annually, Xinhua news agency reported.

The reconstruction of the Kalotina crossing, costing 63.8 million BGN (36.5 million USD), was completed in two phases from 2018 to 2024. The project included installing a canopy over all screening lanes, replacing the entire underground and above-ground infrastructure, constructing new pavement, removing outdated structures, and building new facilities for the Border Police.

