K’taka: Urea, fertiliser prices rise after surge in demand, farming community in distress

Bengaluru, July 26 (IANS) The shortage of urea and other fertilisers in Karnataka has led traders to sell it at double the price, pushing the farming community in the state into distress.

Farmers, who were hopeful of a good harvest following favourable rainfall and the early onset of the monsoon this year, are now distraught and staging protests.

The situation has further escalated tensions between the Congress-led Karnataka government and the Centre. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers, J.P. Nadda, urging him to expedite the supply of 1.65 lakh metric tonnes of urea fertiliser as per the state’s allocation, in the interest of the farmers.

Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, strongly criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of misleading the people of Karnataka with false statements regarding fertiliser supply.

The Department of Fertilisers (DoF) also issued a clarification, stating that it has ensured the timely and adequate availability of 8.73 lakh metric tonnes of urea to Karnataka against a pro-rata requirement of 6.30 lakh metric tonnes during the ongoing Kharif 2025 season.

The state has recorded sales of 7.08 lakh metric tonnes during the same period - well above the pro-rata requirement. The DoF stated that it continues to closely monitor the situation and is coordinating with the state government to ensure Karnataka’s farmers have timely access to urea throughout the Kharif season, the DoF stated.

Despite this, thousands of farmers are lining up outside shops to procure urea fertiliser for sowing. Urea is a crucial agricultural input as it is the primary source of nitrogen, an essential nutrient for plant growth. It significantly boosts crop yields and improves produce quality by enhancing foliage, chlorophyll synthesis, and overall productivity.

Urea is typically applied during sowing and as a top dressing during the crop’s vegetative growth phase. Since sowing has already begun following good rainfall, farmers urgently need to apply urea to their fields. Without it, crops may suffer from stunted growth, yellowing of leaves, and significantly reduced yields.

Long queues of farmers have been observed at fertiliser shops in hobli, taluk, and district headquarters across Karnataka, especially in the northern part of the state. Due to the shortage, shop owners are rationing the supply, limiting sales to just two 50-kilogram bags per farmer. While urea and other essential fertilisers are also sold at fair price shops, many of these outlets have already run out of stock.

There are widespread allegations that private traders are exploiting the crisis by hoarding urea and selling it at inflated prices. Farmers have alleged that even as shopkeepers display “no stock” boards, they are willing to supply unlimited quantities of urea if buyers are ready to pay Rs 500 per bag, while the actual price ranges between Rs 250 and Rs 300.

In the Koppal district, farmers blocked roads in protest against the shortage, while in the Haveri district, they confronted officials over the two-bag limit. In some locations, angry farmers have prevented trucks from offloading urea into shops, demanding direct sales from the vehicles. There are also allegations that traders are hoarding fertiliser stocks to create artificial scarcity and drive up prices.

Small and marginal farmers have been the worst affected. They cannot afford the exorbitant rates demanded by black marketeers, but at the same time, they cannot risk losing their crops.

The current crisis has also revived memories of a tragic incident in 2008, when a 33-year-old man was killed in police firing during a protest over fertiliser shortages in Haveri district. The firing, meant to disperse the agitated mob, occurred shortly after former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa took office. The incident shook the state government, especially as Yediyurappa had taken his oath in the name of farmers after leading the BJP to power for the first time in South India.

Yediyurappa had then blamed the UPA government at the Centre for the fertiliser shortage.

