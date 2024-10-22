K’taka bypolls: Day after quitting MLC, BJP leader says will file nomination as Independent on Oct 24

Bengaluru, Oct 22 (IANS) Amid the rumours of joining the Congress party, senior BJP leader C.P. Yogeshwara has announced that he would file the nomination as an independent candidate from the Channapatna constituency on October 24.

Yogeshwara is holding a meeting with his supporters in Channapatna town and told the gathering that he would make a decision on the symbol later.

Sources said that the Congress which is inclined to field former MP D.K. Suresh is observing the developments in the BJP and JD-S camps.

“The decision to include Yogeshwara in the party can’t be ruled out,” sources said.

When asked about his younger brother, former MP Suresh and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s comments welcoming BJP leader C.P. Yogeshwara to the Congress if he leaves the BJP, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar said, “I’m not aware of these developments. I have read in the media that he resigned from his legislative council seat. Our leaders informed me that he is holding a meeting in Channapatna today.”

He said that it has also been reported that BJP leaders are in talks with him. “After he leaves the BJP, I will discuss with the Chief Minister about his joining Congress. As of now, he is still with the BJP, so why should I comment on him,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara speaking on C.P. Yogeshwara, joining the Congress, said, "I have no information about this. We are devising strategies for Congress to win in three constituencies. C.P. Yogeshwara is a close friend of mine. He did good work when he was with our party. Whether he will rejoin is a matter for the Congress President and the high command to decide."

Parameshwara added that they have urged D.K. Suresh will contest the bypolls but now it's up to the high command to decide who will be the candidate," stated.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said that Siddaramaiah is claiming that they will decide on including Yogeshwara into the Congress party.

“The National President J.P. Nadda personally called to include Yogeshwara into the JD-S party and make him an NDA candidate from Channapatna. I told him that the NDA candidate should win and I am ready for consensus,” Kumaraswamy stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.