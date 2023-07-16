An industry insider shared that Park Bo Gum is going to be the lead in an upcoming Korean drama. This news spread like a wildfire building excitement among his fans. In the drama, ‘Good Boy’ the character of Yoon Dong Joo will be played by Park Bo Gum. Yoon Dong Joo is a former boxer and is currently a member of a special cops team.

The drama ‘Good Boy’ is a comical-action youth investigation drama which is much more anticipated by the fans than it already is. The announcement of Park Bo Gum’s character in the drama and his casting has delighted the netizens and fans all over the world.

Being a versatile actor, Park Bo Gum never fails to impress the fans which makes the fans look forward to his performance in Good Boy.

During this year, Park Bo Gum has been receiving constant love and support from his fans and the netizens. The actor is currently working for his upcoming film, Wonderland. Additionally the actor has recently made it public that he is going to perform in a play ‘Let Me Fly’, this will be his first play after his performance in a musical play after 12 years.

The drama, ‘Good Boy’ is about Yoon Dong Joo, a former boxer whose career ends due to a tragic incident. With his pension being cut, he worries about his future. The drama also includes the stories of Olympic medalists joining a special force with an objective. Yoon Dong Joo also becomes a part of the special force which includes the athletes, all facing similar challenges. By making use of their experience the athletes come together to fight against any injustice and protect the innocent.

