Juvenile held for raping minor in Delhi's Kalyanpuri

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) A juvenile was held for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in the Kalyanpuri area, officials said.

A senior police official said that on Saturday night, an information was received at police station Kalyanpuri that a girl child was sexually assaulted by a boy.

Seeing the gravity of the incident a police team was sent to the spot.

During inquiry, the victim alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the boy.

The police team took the girl to a nearby government hospital where she was made to undergo a medical test which established sexual assault.

"The girl was medically examined at the LBS Hospital and was counselled by child care counsellor," the police said.

The official said that the victim was playing in the street in the evening when the accused took her to a vacant house in front of a park near his residence and sexually assaulted her. The victim somehow ran away from the spot raising an alarm. The accused too fled from there.

"The victim narrated the incident to her mother after which the police were informed. On medical examination, doctors confirmed the assault. A case under section 376 IPC and 6 POCSO Act has been registered and the accused has been apprehended. He was found to be a juvenile," said the police.

