Jubin Nautiyal receives a grand welcome by fans at the Dehradun Airport

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Jubin Nautiyal was in for a surprise as he arrived at the Dun Jolly Grant Airport.

Thousands of fans greeted the singer at the Dehradun airport with flower garlands. He received a traditional welcome in the presence of drums.

Jubin recently received the 'Best Male Singer' award at the recently held IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur.

He received this award for the song "Dua" from Yami Gautam starrer "Article 370".

Made under the direction of Aditya Suhas Jambhale, "Article 370" also starred Priyamani, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar in prominent roles.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of B62 Studios, and Jio Studios, the project got a worldwide release on February 23rd 2024.

Recently, Jubin joined forces with actress Niti Taylor for his romantic number, "Tareefan."

Picturized on Niti and Purav Jha, the track beautifully captures the essence of love.

Speaking about the romantic song, Jubin described it as an exploration of how love often begins with fleeting, overlooked moments of admiration that, despite their simplicity, carry immense significance.

The singer shared, “Tareefan was born out of a simple thought: the way love often starts with small moments of admiration that go unnoticed but hold so much weight. Bhushan Kumar and I wanted to create something that reflected this quiet, yet powerful emotion. The melody came naturally, and I wanted the lyrics to express that feeling of longing and unspoken connection. I hope this song resonates with everyone who’s ever experienced that quiet spark of love.”

Niti added, “When I first heard Tareefan, I was immediately drawn to its simplicity and depth. The fact that Jubin Sir sang it made it even more special for me—it was a dream come true to be part of one of his songs and to collaborate with T-Series. This was a bucket list moment for me!.”

Gurpreet Saini has penned the lyrics for "Tareefan" scored by Rochak Kohli.

