Jr Women, Men South Zone Hockey: Karnataka, A.P, T.N win league matches on Day 3

Kadapa, July 13 (IANS) Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh won their respective women’s matches, while Telangana, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh were victorious in their respective men’s fixtures on Day 3 of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men South Zone Championship 2024 here on Saturday.

In an early morning women’s fixture, Hockey Karnataka defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 10-0. Rakshita J. (28’, 43’, 48’, 60’) and Deepika (15’, 53’, 58’) were the top scorers for Karnataka while Shruti Chandrappa Huggenavar (11’), Manish Ponamma (14’) and Disha M. (51’) scored a goal each.

In another women’s fixture, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Telangana Hockey 9-1. Rubini S. Nithya (8’, 29’, 48’) and Jayashalini S. (39’, 43’, 53’) led Tamil Nadu with hat tricks. Among the other scorers of the game were Anusuya (21’, 58’) and Roobini M. (60’). Lakadabhoina Navey Sri (52’) scored Telangana's only goal.

In the final women’s fixture of the day, Andhra Pradesh defeated Kerala Hockey 11-0. Thokala Yuvarani (10’, 22’, 23’, 24’) scored four goals, while Lalitha Kotari (7’, 39’, 57’) also secured a hat-trick. Ankitha Bommu (2’), Tulasi Kuppa (26’), captain Harathi Lomada (28’) and Sreevidya Thirumalasetty (46’) made contributions for Andhra Pradesh as well.

Telangana defeat Karnataka

The first men’s encounter of the day saw Telangana Hockey defeat Hockey Karnataka 2-1 in a closely contested battle. Nithin Banavanth (26’) gave Telangana the lead before Kiran Reddy (27’) equalised for Karnataka. Sujeet Rajbhar went on to score the winning goal for (41’).

In the second men’s fixture of the day, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Kerala Hockey 6-2. Kamalesh K. (28’, 38’) scored a brace for Tamil Nadu along with Manimaran (2’) K. Gowtham (3’), Vishal S. (24’), and captain Arjun J. (58’). In the final minutes of the game, T. Yadav Ram (55’, 59’) scored two consolatory goals for Kerala Hockey.

In the final men’s match of the day, Hockey Andhra Pradesh defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 5-2. Hockey Andhra Pradesh’s captain Nadiminti Akhil Venkat (4’, 46’) led by example and was supplemented by the efforts of Yaswanth Devatha (14’), Charan Kumar Kotte (33’), Kumar Metta Sai (49’). Le Puducherry Hockey’s scorers included Dharshan (2’) and Captain Keerthivasan (47’).

