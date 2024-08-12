Jr Men, Women Academy Hockey: Odisha Naval Tata centre bag women's title

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre beat Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy to clinch the title in the women’s category on the tenth day of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men and Women Academy Championship 2024 Zone A & B here on Monday.

In the men’s category, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Namdhari XI, SGPC Hockey Academy and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre registered wins at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium, here.

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre beat Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy 2-2 (5-3 SO) to lift the title in the Women’s category.

For Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre, Prabhjot Kaur (34’) and Surekha Bahala (54’) scored the goals, while for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Rubby (14’) and Ribka (45’) scored the goals. In the shootout, Chetna Rani Das scored twice with Prabhjot Kaur, Anandita Toppo and Patel Pragya also converting their goals. For Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Namneet Kaur and Neha converted their goals.

The 3rd/4th Place match in the women’s category saw Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy beat Salute Hockey Academy 5-1. For Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy, Priya (2’, 27’, 51’), Shashi Kumari (53’) and Vanshika (60’) scored the goals, while for Salute Hockey Academy, Deepika (10’) scored the lone goal.

In the men’s category, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy beat SAIL Hockey Academy 4-1. For Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Japnit Singh (15’), Sunny (34’), Gursewak Singh (36’) and Amandeep (54’) scored the goals, while for SAIL Hockey Academy, Pawan Lakra (7’) scored the lone goal.

In the second match of the day, Namdhari XI beat Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy 6-1. For Namdhari XI, Navraj Singh (6’, 23’, 42’, 52’), Gurman Singh (12’) and Ashwani (20’) scored the goals, while for Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy, Nishant (43’) scored the only goal.

In the third match, SGPC Hockey Academy defeated Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy Jarkhar-Ludhiana 5-2. For SGPC Hockey Academy, Shershubjit Singh (16’), Arshdeep Singh (41’), Diljeet Singh (45’), Sukhdev Singh (49’) and Harshdeep Singh (54’) scored the goals, while for the Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy Jarkhar-Ludhiana, Simranjit Singh (3’) and Arjun Pandit (8’) scored the goals.

In the last match of the day, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre thrashed Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta 6-0. For Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre, Pritam Ekka (14'), Yojin Minz (29', 52', 55'), and Ajay Xalxo (35', 50'), were the goal scorers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.