JP Nadda's Odisha visit on Thursday to accelerate membership drive

Bhubaneswar, Sep 25 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to reach Bhubaneswar on a one-day visit to Odisha on Thursday.

The party’s general secretary Jatin Mohanty told the media persons here on Wednesday that Nadda is likely to reach Bhubaneswar at 10.30 a.m. on Thursday. He will participate in different party programmes before leaving for New Delhi in the afternoon.

“Nadda’s visit to Odisha aimed to accelerate our Sadasyata Abhiyan or the membership drive and make it all-inclusive,” said Mohanty.

He said that workers are the foundation of an organisation.

Meanwhile, the party's state unit chief Manmohan Samal on Wednesday said that Nadda will participate in a meeting with party MPs, MLAs and other office-bearers over the ongoing membership drive. Samal said that the BJP chief will hold discussions on how to increase the membership of the party in the state.

Nadda is scheduled to garland the statue of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar at AG Square in the city. Later, he will take part in an intellectual meeting and hold a discussion on the membership drive of the party.

Nadda will talk to the party MLAs, MPs and office-bearers over the membership drive in the state at the party headquarters here.

The Sadasyata Abhiyan-2024 was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level in New Delhi on September 2. Meanwhile, the Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal launched the drive in the state the next day in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other senior leaders.

Notably, the ruling BJP claimed that it enrolled 42 lakh members in the state during the last membership drive held six years ago. The party is aiming to add five lakh new members this year.

The party has issued a toll-free number (8800002024) for BJP membership enrollment.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.