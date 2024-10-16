Jordanian king says Gaza ceasefire essential for reaching comprehensive calm

Amman, Oct 16 (IANS) King Abdullah II of Jordan has said that a ceasefire in Gaza is essential for achieving comprehensive peace in the region and called for international efforts to halt Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

During a meeting in Amman with a delegation from the United States House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, the Jordanian king discussed current developments and ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

The king emphasised that achieving an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is essential for attaining comprehensive calm in the region, reiterating Jordan's complete rejection of the displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

He highlighted the importance of enhancing the humanitarian response in Gaza and ensuring aid access by all means to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

He warned of the dangers of repeated Israeli assaults against Palestinians in the West Bank and violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

The king reiterated the necessity of mobilising international efforts to stop the Israeli war on Lebanon, respect Lebanon's sovereignty, and safeguard its security and stability.

The meeting also covered the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and the US, with the Jordanian king noting Jordan's keenness to expand cooperation with the US in various fields and expressing appreciation for Washington's continued support for the Kingdom.

Director of the Office of Jordanian King Alaa Batayneh and US Ambassador to Jordan Yael Lempert attended the meeting.

