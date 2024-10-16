UN concerned over continued strikes between Lebanon, Israel: Spokesman

United Nations, Oct 16 (IANS) The United Nations is concerned over the continued strikes across the Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns the civilian loss of lives, his spokesman said.

"In this regard, the airstrike on Aitou in North Lebanon which resulted in at least 23 fatalities, according to Lebanese authorities, is deeply concerning," Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Chief, said at a daily briefing on Tuesday.

The United Nations remains deeply concerned at the impact on civilians on both sides of the Blue Line but particularly in Lebanon, he said, calling all actors to uphold obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, and to protect civilians, Xinhua news agency reported.

Dujarric said the world body also notes that clashes continue in southern Lebanon, where the Israel Defense Forces have conducted ground operations since October 1.

In recent days, the United Nations underscored its alarm about peacekeepers of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) coming under fire, with at least five peacekeepers injured, and UN premises being impacted on at least 20 occasions since October 1, said the spokesman.

"The Secretary-General reiterates that UNIFIL personnel and its premises must never be targeted. Attacks against peacekeepers are in breach of international law, including international humanitarian law. They may constitute a war crime," Dujarric added.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the crisis has a huge impact on civilians on both sides, in Lebanon and in Israel.

OCHA reported that ongoing hostilities continue to displace people, and the national authorities in Lebanon reported that 1.2 million have been affected or uprooted.

As of October 13, the International Organisation for Migration had identified more than 740,000 people displaced by the escalation of hostilities within Lebanon.

The office said a 12-truck convoy carrying vital aid arrived in the villages of Marjeyoun and Klayaa in the south of Lebanon on Tuesday.

The inter-agency mission, supported by OCHA and other UN agencies, delivered bottled water, family hygiene kits, blankets, pillows, and mattresses, among other essential items.

OCHA said the United Nations and its partners continue to support people affected by the ongoing crisis across the country.

The World Food Programme is providing ready-to-eat food and cash to some 200,000 people on a daily basis, while the UN Children's Fund and the UN Refugee Agency continue to support primary healthcare services and provide water, hygiene kits, mattresses, blankets, and psychological support for families in collective shelters.

