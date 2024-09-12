Joint efforts by police, medical officers save life of new mother in flood-hit Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli, Sep 12 (IANS) A pregnant woman’s life was saved by the joint efforts of police personnel and health department workers in flood-hit Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.

The continuous rainfall in Gadchiroli district for the last three days has caused significant problems in Bhamragarh tehsil.

Many roads have been flooded cutting off the area from nearby towns.

In this difficult situation, a pregnant woman Mantoshi Gajendra Chaudhary who had gone into labour on September 8, needed immediate medical attention.

Medical officers, who were present to provide flood relief, somehow managed to get her to the hospital for the delivery of the baby.

On September 9, Mantoshi successfully gave birth to her baby.

However, she suffered heavy loss of blood during the delivery and was in immediate need of blood to save her life.

Mantoshi’s blood group was B-negative, and she was given one unit of blood. However, she required another blood unit to stabilise.

As there was no more blood available at the medical centre the health authorities reached out to the local police and informed them about their need.

As the area was inaccessible by road due to heavy flooding the police had to arrange for a helicopter to get the blood to Bhamragarh tehsil from another hospital.

The blood was airlifted from Gadchiroli on the morning of September 11 by the helicopter, provided by Superintendent of Police Neelotpal, after the rains subsided and rushed by the health workers to the medical centre in Bhamragarh tehsil.

The health department’s prompt response and the humanity shown by the police during this crisis resulted in the new mother’s life being saved and the joint efforts of the health officers and the police being praised by everyone.

Medical sources have confirmed that the condition of the mother is stable and the baby is doing well.

