Job portals saw 22 pc surge in job postings in India over past year: Report

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Job portals have witnessed a surge of 22 per cent in job postings in India over the past year, a new report showed on Tuesday.

According to HR recruitment company CIEL HR, the number of job postings in December 2022 was 7,143, while in February 2024 it was 8,746.

About 65 per cent of Indian startups are now planning to ramp up hiring over the next six months.

The report is based on the analysis of 130,896 employees working in 70 startups operating in the country.

Last year, the startup ecosystem faced challenges due to economic uncertainty and cautious investor sentiment, which led to a decline in funding and hiring activity.

"However, there is optimism for the future, with a majority of startup employees expressing confidence in increased hiring intent over the next six months," the report said.

With automation and digitisation cutting across all industry verticals, software development stands top in terms of talent requirement closely followed by sales roles in pre-sales, retail sales and enterprise sales.

Moreover, a significant 67 per cent of startup employees expressed openness to transitioning to established companies.

A significant portion cited job security as a primary concern, with 40 per cent expressing unease about this aspect within startup roles, the report stated.

Additionally, 30 per cent are attracted to established firms due to the promise of better pay, highlighting the allure of financial stability.

