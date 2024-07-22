IBPS Clerk 2024 Prelims Online Application Deadline Extended, Deets Inside

IBPS Clerk Exam 2024: You wanted to appear for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) clerk exam and missed the July 21, 2024 deadline. Fret not! The IBPS has announced that the last date for online application has been extended up to July 28, 2024.

Candidates can apply for Common Recruitment Process for the Clerical cadre (CRP Clerk XIV) by visiting the official website here — ibps.in.

According to the IBPS statement, no changes have been made in the notified terms and conditions of the clerical examination. The IBPS is conducting the recruitment drive with an aim to fill 6,148 vacancies of the Clerical cadre.

The IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam 2024 is scheduled to be held in August and the main exams will take place in October. Interested candidates have been advised to take the pre-examination training in online or offline mode from July 12 to 18.

IBPS Clerk Exam 2024: Step-by-step guide to apply.