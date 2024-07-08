J&K SIA identifies man funding terrorism through Bitcoin trading

Srinagar, July 8 (IANS) J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Monday found a man involved in terror funding through Bitcoin trading.

SIA has issued a public request for identification of the man behind terror financing in the region.

Officials said that the SIA found the involvement of a man in routing money and funds via Bitcoin trade to the conduits of terrorist organisations for fueling mass violence and terrorist activities.

“A case was registered in the SIA in the terror financing case in the Kashmir Valley in 2022. The SIA has come out with a public notice seeking public assistance in identifying an accused whose photograph has been put out,” an official said.

He said that the general public is urged to provide any information that may assist in identifying the accused.

“All information provided that might assist in identifying the accused will be kept confidential. The person whose information leads to the identification and arrest of the accused shall be suitably rewarded,” officials said.

The SIA is investigating several terror financing cases in Jammu and Kashmir and during one such investigation it was found that the Bitcoin channel had been used to fund terrorists operating in J&K.

