J&K L-G inaugurates Bangus valley festival

Srinagar, Sept 10 (IANS) J&K L-G Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated the Bangus Valley festival on Sunday.

The festival aims to highlight rural and adventure tourism potential of Bangus valley.

“The festival will promote tribal culture of this premier offbeat destination, provide a platform for local artisans to showcase traditional arts & crafts,” the L-G said.

“Several offbeat destinations of J&K are the ideal escape for travelers seeking leisurely adventures & enchanting experiences.

“From adventure, exquisite cuisine, pilgrimage, traditional handicrafts to serene mountains, Jammu Kashmir offers anything and everything to travelers. Around 300 new destinations are being developed to provide variety of gateway options for domestic and foreign tourists filled with activities, festivals, natural scenery, shopping and B&B home-stay in picturesque and calm villages.

“We have completely transformed tourism industry & J&K has been positioned as most promising destination. This sector will soon become engine of growth for the UT.

“Our aim is to attract greater share of tourists & provide lifetime experience to travelers, explorers and art lovers,” L-G said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.