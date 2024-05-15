Jharkhand Cong minister Alamgir Alam arrested after ED grilling in Rs 35 crore cash haul case

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Days after the recovery of mounds of cash, amounting to more than Rs 35 crore, Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam was on Wednesday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Congress minister was arrested after two consecutive days of questioning by the ED sleuths in Ranchi -- for nine hours on Tuesday and for six hours on Wednesday -- in connection with the recovery of mountain of cash from the domestic help of his personal assistant.

After the cash seizure on May 6, the ED raids were also conducted at the residence of Alamgir Alam's personal assistant Sanjeev Lal and his other associates.

During the raids, the ED also seized damning documents related to transfer-posting of bureaucrats.

Both Sanjeev Lal, PS to Alamgir Alam and his domestic help Jehangir Alam were arrested by the ED after recovery of whopping Rs 35.23 crore in cash from their premises in Ranchi.

The duo were subsequently booked under the provisions of Prevention of Money laundering Act (PMLA) and arrested.

The seizure of staggering amount of cash, early this month, not just hogged national headlines but also spotlighted the 'rampant' corruption and loot of public wealth under JMM-Congress combine government.

Notably, Prime Minister Narnendra Modi also, in a public rally in state's Koderma district on Tuesday, took a veiled dig at INDIA bloc government in the state and thundered from the rally that looters of public wealth will neither be spared nor will they be allowed to have a sound sleep.

