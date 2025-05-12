Jessica Simpson shares glimpse of girls trip to Paris to celebrate daughter’s birthday

Los Angeles, May 12 (IANS) Hollywood singer-actress Jessica Simpson celebrated her first Mother's Day as the mom of a teenager.

The singer, 44, marked the holiday by sharing highlights from a recent trip to Paris to celebrate her daughter Maxwell's birthday, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In a post on Instagram, she revealed that her mom, Tina Simpson, surprised the duo with the girls getaway to the French capital. "My oldest, Maxwell, turned 13 in Paris on May 1st”, she wrote, later adding, "My Mom surprised us with the most beautiful celebration of Parisian life and love. 3 generations 3 connected hearts 3 spirit filled souls 3 women who smile, laugh and shine brighter through it all. It is official...I AM THE MOTHER OF A TEENAGER and I LOVE IT (sic)”.

As per ‘People’, Jessica's photo carousel featured shots of Maxwell enjoying some Parisian treats, visiting La Galerie Dior and doing some shopping.

She also shared photos of the newly minted teen posing with her mom and doing a little skin pampering on the flight.

In addition to paying tribute to Maxwell, whom she shares with ex Eric Johnson (along with son Ace, 11, and daughter Birdie, 6), Simpson also took a moment to offer fans some of her reflections on motherhood.

"Happy Mother’s Day to ALL! Life doesn’t come with instructions… it comes with Mamas! A Mother’s love is something no one could ever explain. It is made up of deep devotion, compassion, protection, sacrifice, comfort, persistence, intuition, hope, faithfulness, stamina and courage”, she wrote.

"It is because of my Mother that I have learned that love begins not from being perfect (although it is profound perfect love), but by the very root of being present and consistent. For everything I am today, my Mother’s love showed me the way. There is no role in my life more essential than that of motherhood”, she added.

